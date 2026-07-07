E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran removed from Balochistan cabinet

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering and PML-N leader Abdul Rehman Khetran speaks in Balochistan Assembly on Oct 24, 2025. — Facebook/Balochistan Provincial Assembly/File
Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering and PML-N leader Abdul Rehman Khetran speaks in Balochistan Assembly on Oct 24, 2025. — Facebook/Balochistan Provincial Assembly/File
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QUETTA: Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of the PML-N has been removed from his position as Balo­chistan’s minister for public health engineering.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Arti­c­­le 132(3) of the Constit­u­tion, the Governor of Balo­chistan, on the advice of the chief minister, has ordered the removal of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the office of Minister for Public Health Engineering with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Services and General Ad­­m­inistra­­tion Depart­m­ent on Monday evening.

Khetran was unavailable for comment on his removal, as he is currently out of the country.

According to sources, differences between Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Khetran had emer­ged over several issues.

The rift reportedly deepened over time, ultimately leading to his removal from the provincial cabinet.

Sardar Khetran is the second provincial minister to be removed from the cabinet.

Earlier, former minister for agriculture and cooper­­ative societies Mir Ali Has­san Zehri of the PPP was also removed on the advice of the chief minister.

Zehri contested the Balochistan Assembly ele­ction February 2024 from PB-22 Hub and remained third in the election.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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