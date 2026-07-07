E-Paper | July 09, 2026

President Zardari in Kyrgyzstan to boost ties

Syed Irfan Raza Published Updated
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President Asif Ali Zardari and his Kyrgyz Republic counterpart Sadyr Japarov attend a traditional cultural performance at the Rukh Ordo Cultural Centre.—PPI
President Asif Ali Zardari and his Kyrgyz Republic counterpart Sadyr Japarov attend a traditional cultural performance at the Rukh Ordo Cultural Centre.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Presid­e­­nt Asif Ali Zar­dari arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Monday for an official visit to stren­gthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He was received by Kyr­­­gyz President Sadyr Japa­rov at Issyk-Kul Inte­rna­tional Airport. Pre­si­d­ent Zardari was presen­ted with a guard of honour at the airport, marking the beginning of his high-level visit, a Pre­­sid­ency’s news release said.

The visit is of particular significance as Pre­si­­dent Zardari becomes the first Pakistani head of state to visit Kyrgyzstan since the historic visit of former PM Benazir Bhutto in 1995.

During the visit, Presi­d­ent Zardari and Presi­dent Japarov are expec­­t­­ed to hold comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and review cooperation acr­oss a wide range of sectors.

The two leaders will exp­lore opportunities to enha­nce collaboration in trade, investment, ene­r­­gy, mining, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, the digital economy and people-to-people exchanges. Regional connectivity and measures to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will also feature prominently in the discussions.

According to the Forei­­gn Office, President Zar­d­ari and President Zap­a­rov will review the entire spe­ctrum of Pakistan-Kyrgyz­stan relations and exchan­­ge views on regio­­nal and international developments.

During his trip, Presi­d­ent Zardari will also rec­e­ive Kyrgyz parliament spe­­aker Marlen Mamata­liev for a courtesy call. The FO emphasised that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy “warm and fraternal relations, anchored in shared history, faith, culture and common aspirations for peace, connectivity and prosperity”.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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