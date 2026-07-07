Re-polling in two Diamer constituencies ordered

GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday issued the schedule for re-polling in two constituencies of Diamer district, following the decision of the region’s top court.
The court had suspended election results in three constituencies after the general elections, in which the PPP led and formed the government.
According to a notification issued by the GB Election Commission Secretariat on Monday, re-polling will be held at one polling station in GBA-15 and eight polling stations in GBA-17 on July 12.
The notification directed the Diamer district returning officer and the returning officer for both constituencies to make all arrangements in a timely manner.
Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026