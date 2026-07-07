Re-polling in two Diamer constituencies ordered

GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Balti­stan (GB) on Monday issu­ed the schedule for re-polling in two constituencies of Diamer district, following the decision of the region’s top court.

The court had suspended election res­u­lts in three constituencies after the general elections, in which the PPP led and formed the government.

According to a notification issued by the GB Election Commission Secr­e­tariat on Monday, re-polling will be held at one polling station in GBA-15 and eight polling stations in GBA-17 on July 12.

The notification directed the Diamer district returning officer and the returning officer for both constituencies to make all arra­ngements in a timely manner.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026