E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Re-polling in two Diamer constituencies ordered

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
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GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Balti­stan (GB) on Monday issu­ed the schedule for re-polling in two constituencies of Diamer district, following the decision of the region’s top court.

The court had suspended election res­u­lts in three constituencies after the general elections, in which the PPP led and formed the government.

According to a notification issued by the GB Election Commission Secr­e­tariat on Monday, re-polling will be held at one polling station in GBA-15 and eight polling stations in GBA-17 on July 12.

The notification directed the Diamer district returning officer and the returning officer for both constituencies to make all arra­ngements in a timely manner.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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