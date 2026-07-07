Man held, booked for murdering wife’s aunt in DHA

KARACHI: A woman registered a murder case against her husband for allegedly killing her aunt at their residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), police said on Monday.

Darakhshan SHO Rashid Ali said Humaira Mazhar was shot dead when she tried to stop Mahnoor’s husband, Imran Khan, from assaulting her during a family dispute.

He said that the suspect was already in custody.

A case under Sections 302 (premediated murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against suspect Imran and his accomplice, Shahid, on the complaint of Mahnoor. She told the police that she works as an anchorperson with a private news channel and lives with her family in an apartment in Khadda Market, DHA.

She said that her relationship with her husband had been strained. On July 3, she was at her flat with her aunt, Humaira, elder sister, Bisma, and her nine-month-old son, Sharez, when her husband came home and started assaulting her. When Humaira and Bisma intervened, Imran became enraged and called his friend, Shahid, asking him to bring a pistol. Shahid arrived with the weapon and gave it to Imran, who fired a shot at deceased Humaira in a fit of anger, the complainant said. Humaira sustained a bullet wound and collapsed. Thereafter, Imran and Shahid took Humaira to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, left her in the emergency ward and fled. She died during treatment, she added.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026