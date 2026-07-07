E-Paper | July 09, 2026

NAB hands over to govt four properties seized from convicted MNA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday handed over four properties worth Rs348 million to the government of Pakistan.

According to a press release, these properties located in DHA Phase V, KDA Scheme 1 and Hawkesbay Scheme were handed over to a senior official of the Ministry of Housing by NAB-Karachi Director General Shakeel Ahmed Durrani in an official ceremony.

NAB had seized these properties from former MNA Abdul Aziz and his wife after they were found guilty of possessing assets beyond their known source of income by an accountability court in June 2002.

The convicts had filed appeals before the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court, which were subsequently rejected.

The market value of the seized properties was estimated at Rs348m.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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