Body formed to minimise bird-strike risks around airport

KARACHI: The city authorities on Monday decided to launch coordinated measures to tackle the growing threat of bird strikes around Jinnah International Airport, with a special focus on solid waste management in areas attracting birds.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi and attended, among others, by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Tariq Nizamani, Deputy Airport Manager Muhammad Qasim Khalji, and senior officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority briefed the meeting on risks posed by bird strikes within the airport’s radius, citing hotspots including Thado Nullah, Chakor Nullah and the vicinity of Habib University.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026