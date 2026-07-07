Wahab inaugurates park in Shireen Jinnah Colony, vows more green spaces

A view of the Hammad Awan Shaheed Park.—Dawn

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated the newly constructed Hammad Awan Shaheed Park in Shireen Jinnah Colony, Saddar Town.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the mayor said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is committed to providing modern public amenities, promoting a greener environment and developing quality recreational facilities across the city.

He said the newly developed park in the colony is another step towards fulfilling that vision.

He said the site on which the park now stands was previously a garbage dumping ground and a gathering place for drug addicts, creating serious difficulties for residents.

The KMC had completely transformed the area into a landscaped public park equipped with walking tracks, children’s play areas, seating arrangements and other civic amenities, providing a safe and healthy recreational environment for women, children and senior citizens.

The mayor said that despite the presence of a college, a mosque and a densely populated residential area, there had been no proper recreational facility for residents, a gap that has now been addressed.

He noted that the modern green belt developed earlier in Clifton Block-2 had received an overwhelmingly positive response from citizens and had attracted visitors from across Karachi.

Following requests from residents, KMC decided to replicate similar green belts and parks in other neighbourhoods so that citizens throughout the city could enjoy equal recreational facilities.

He said the inauguration of Hammad Awan Shaheed Park was a practical manifestation of the commitments made to the people.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026