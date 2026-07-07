Sindh cabinet to take up draft agri collectives law today

KARACHI: A sub-committee of the Sindh cabinet has completed the legal and administrative review of the draft Sindh Farmers Agricultural Collectives Act 2026.

A meeting, chaired by Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, decided to present the proposed legislation before the cabinet on Tuesday (today) for approval, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Special Assistant Rajveer Singh Sodha, Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Zaman Narejo and other officials.

Minister Mahar emphasised that the purpose of the new legislation is to strengthen the agricultural sector by providing small farmers with shared resources, modern agricultural facilities, improved marketing, and access to government schemes.

He stated that under the draft law, a minimum of eight farmers collectively owning 50 acres of agricultural land will be able to establish an ‘Agricultural Collective’ — a production model where multiple farmers operate their holdings jointly. For riverine (kacha) and barani (rain-fed) areas, the threshold will be 70 acres.

According to the proposed law, farmers owning between one and 25 acres will be considered small farmers.

He added that the law will establish the Sindh Agricultural Collectives Regulatory Authority, responsible for registration, supervision, and regulation of ‘collectives’.

Each ‘collective’ will have a general body and an elected management committee, while all members will enjoy voting rights, access to information, and other legal entitlements.

The irrigation minister said that the proposed regulatory authority will ensure effective establishment, registration and monitoring of agricultural collectives at the district level, enabling farmers to organize and enhance their agricultural activities.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026