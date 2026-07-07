Tributes paid to Havaldar Lalak Jan on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) who laid down his life on July 7, 1999, for the defence of the country during the Kargil conflict.

On the occasion of his 27th martyrdom anniversary, Mr Sadiq said that the valiant soldier sacrificed his life while defending the motherland.

He said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s exemplary courage, unwavering sense of duty and supreme sacrifice have earned him an enduring place in the nation’s history and remain a source of immense pride for every Pakistani.

Speaker Sadiq said that on July 7, 1999, Havaldar Lalak Jan embraced martyrdom while bravely repelling repeated enemy attacks with exceptional courage, steadfastness and professional excellence.

Despite intense shelling and extremely challenging battlefield conditions, he continued to defend his post until his last breath, foiling the enemy’s designs through his extraordinary resilience and determination.

The NA speaker remarked that the mountains of Kargil still stand as silent witnesses to his remarkable bravery and sacrifice.

He said that the officers and personnel of Pakistan’s Armed Forces have always rendered unparalleled sacrifices in defence of the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. He stated that the entire nation salutes its martyrs and holds their families in the highest esteem for their patience, resilience and invaluable sacrifices.

He added that the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs continue to strengthen the spirit of national unity, stability and the collective resolve to safeguard the homeland.

The speaker added that the nation will always remember the sacrifices made by its brave defenders in the line of duty.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, and stated that his courage, devotion to duty and unwavering loyalty to the motherland serve as a shining example for future generations.

He said that the nation remains the custodian of the legacy of its martyrs and will always remember their extraordinary sacrifices with profound respect, honour and pride. He remarked that the matchless sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs constitute the foundation of Pakistan’s security, freedom and sovereignty.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026