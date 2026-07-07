E-Paper | July 09, 2026

YDA demands legislation to provide security to medical fraternity in Balochistan

Ikram Junaidi Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan on Monday demanded that security be provided to medical fraternity in Balochistan.

Citing last month’s incident in which a female doctor was severely injured in an acid attack by a hospital employee in Quetta, the association said such incidents were continuously increasing.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club, Chairman YDA Balochistan Dr Bahar Shah said on June 6, after the incident of acid attack, the suspect was killed.

“However the responsibility of security lapse was not fixed. We have visited office of health secretary a number of times but he is not ready to meet doctors. For last many months a number of doctors have been beaten and have faced violence but no one has taken notice,” he added.

He said the hospital’s medical superintendent was also equally responsible for the security lapse.

He demanded that a judicial commission should be constituted and action taken against the health secretary and medical superintendent Civil Hospital, Quetta.

Replying to questions, he said they want to serve but it has become impossible to work with a peace of mind. They also warned that the protest will spread across the country if demands are not accepted.

Dr Adnan said they have come to present the case of doctors of Balochistan as they were suffering the most, adding that there was representation of doctors, from across the country, in the press conference and they were united.

He said doctors work for 24 hours without any break but no one appreciate it, adding that they should not be forced to go for protests.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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