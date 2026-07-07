Baby born in moving ambulance

RAWALPINDI: A baby was born in a moving Rescue 1122 ambulance while the mother was being shifted to a hospital in the city on Monday.

Both the mother and her newborn were stated to be in stable condition and in good health at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), where they were receiving care.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the staff on duty handled the situation professionally and safely assisted in the delivery inside the ambulance.

Shortly after receiving an emergency call that a woman was in labour pain and needed to be shifted to hospital, an ambulance was dispatched to Peoples Colony.

Rescue 1122 staff conducted the delivery safely, provided immediate medical care to the mother and newborn, and later shifted both to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for further treatment.

Both the mother and newborn were safe due to the timely medical assistance and professionalism of Rescue 1122, the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026