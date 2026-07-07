New authority to manage Punjab assets gets CM Maryam's nod

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved the establishment of the Asset Management Authority of Punjab (AMAP) to ensure identification, management and utilisation of the province’s assets, with the aim of improving transparency, governance and revenue generation.

The decision was made in a meeting presided over by the CM.

The new authority will be responsible for the identification, management, transfer, disposal, payments and marketing of provincial assets.

It will serve as a central institution for managing government-owned land and other public assets, covering all matters from land administration to leasing and sale. Government properties with investment and privatisation potential will be identified on a priority basis. Various financing and development models, including leasing, rental arrangements, public-private partnerships and joint ventures, will be utilised to maximise the value of provincial assets.

CM Maryam directed the authorities to improve revenue generation through the sale, lease and collateral financing of provincial assets. She noted that no single institution previously existed to regulate Punjab’s scattered assets. She also pointed out that public land remained vulnerable to illegal encroachments.

She said a single autonomous institution would now be responsible for the comprehensive management and protection of provincial assets and appreciated the proposal for establishing the Asset Management Authority.

The meeting was informed that a governing board, headed by the chief secretary, would supervise the authority. A BPS-20 managing director will head its operations while qualified professionals from the private sector would also be inducted on merit. It was decided that all matters relating to the transfer, valuation and management of assets would remain subject to approval by the provincial cabinet.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026