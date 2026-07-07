Two more human traffickers held in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The FIA claims to have arrested two human traffickers wanted in 13 cases, including the murder of an illegal immigrant in 2020.

A spokesman for FIA said a human trafficker also declared as a PO, namely Zaafran Abbas had been arrested in eight cases. The suspect had received Rs100,000 from a citizen to send him to Turkiye in 2020, but the agent sent the client through illegal border crossing in Iran; however, the citizen could not be contacted since Feb 12, 2020, as later on, the Pakistani embassy had confirmed his death.

Similarly, the FIA arrested Basheer from Gujrat who was wanted in five cases.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026