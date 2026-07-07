ANP to step up protest against imposition of taxes in Malakand

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has intensified preparations for its protest campaign against the federal government’s decision to impose taxes in Malakand Division, declaring the move “unacceptable”.

It announced on Monday the formation of committees to coordinate a province-wide resistance against the imposition of taxes.

During a meeting at the Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP also condemned a gun attack on its leader in Swat and demanded the arrest and punishment of culprits.

The meeting was chaired by ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and attended by members of the party’s provincial cabinet as well as district presidents and general secretaries from across Malakand Division, according to a statement.

The participants reviewed the constitutional, legal, political and public aspects of the tax decision and discussed strategies for a phased protest movement, a public outreach campaign and consultations with political parties and other stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Hussain said the imposition of taxes on Malakand Division was unacceptable as the federal government’s decision was “unjust and oppressive” for violating the spirit of the agreement made at the time of the former Swat state’s accession to Pakistan.

He said the agreement entitled the region to a 100-year tax exemption, so the state was obligated to honour its constitutional and legal commitments.

The ANP leader criticised the government for making the move without consulting residents, elected representatives, traders, lawyers, civil society organisations and other stakeholders and warned imposition of such decisions on people was inconsistent with democratic governance.

The ANP leader warned that the party would not accept any decision that undermined the public’s rights, historical agreements or broader public interest.

The meeting constituted a divisional committee to coordinate consultations with political parties, lawyers, traders, teachers, students, chambers of commerce, bar associations, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to formulate a joint strategy against the tax decision.

The committee comprises ANP Swat president Sher Shah Khan, ANP Lower Dir president Haji Bahadur Khan, Malakand Organising Committee chairman Engineer Bahr Karam and ANP Bajaur general secretary Shah Naseer.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026