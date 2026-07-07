Eight injured in Peshawar downpour

A man removes the debris after roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Pakha Ghulam village of Peshawar on Monday. — White Star

PESHAWAR: At least eight people were wounded in Peshawar after heavy rain together with a windstorm hit the capital city on Monday afternoon.

Rescue 1122 said in a statement that downpour and strong winds caused roof and wall collapse incidents in Faqir Killay, Pakha Ghulam, Chughalpura, Shah Alam Pul and Yousafabad localities, injuring eight people, who were rushed to the hospital by rescue workers.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said a windstorm led to the suspension of electric supply from its several grid stations.

It said 200 feeders attached to the city’s 12 grid stations tripped due to the windstorm.

The public utility said that power supply from 100 feeders had been restored, while Pesco teams were working to resume supply from 98 others.

Roof, wall collapse incidents, power suspension reported in parts of province

The rain also inundated the Kohat Road, resulting in prolonged traffic gridlock in the area.

Haleem Khan of Kohat Road told Dawn that a large number of vehicles moved at a snail’s pace from Technical College to Banamari Chowk, while those going to the Kohat Road also faced a kilometre-long traffic jam from Banamari Chowk to Ring Road bridge due to accumulation of rainwater.

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms swept across parts of Wana, the headquarters of Lower South Waziristan tribal district.

According to residents, the storm uprooted at least three poles of the power distribution line, bringing live power cables down onto the main road and forcing the suspension of electricity supply to Wana and several surrounding localities.

The severe windstorm also caused significant damage to educational infrastructure. A boundary wall stretching several hundred feet at the girls’ hostel of Jamia Darul Uloom Waziristan in Wana collapsed under the force of the storm.

The powerful winds affected houses and commercial buildings across the town. Dozens of solar panels installed on rooftops were damaged. In Rustam Bazaar, one of Wana’s main commercial centres, solar panels installed on the roofs of shops and market buildings were blown away.

Heavy rainfall also triggered flash flooding in seasonal streams and nullahs across the Wana tehsil. The rising water levels disrupted traffic at several locations where bridges are either inadequate or non-existent. Long queues of vehicles were reported in the Tanai, Kach, Kai road surface and Spin areas, where commuters remained stranded for several hours while waiting for floodwaters to subside.

The Met Office said that over the past 24 hours, the provincial capital recorded 10mm of rainfall, while 22mm rain fell in Dir, 16mm in Kakul and 15mm in Pattan.

Earlier during the day, Provincial Disaster Management Authority had alerted district administration across the province about weather system that was likely to result into scattered rain, windstorm and thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Kolai-Pallas, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North Waziristan and South Waziristan from July 6 night to 8 with occasional gaps.

The advisory stated that due to the weather system, windstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and weak structures like electric poles, billboards and solar panels, during the period. It said that it could also result in landslides in vulnerable areas in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Kohistan and Abbottabad districts on July 7 and 8.

The advisory also said that water flow may increase in local streams and Nullahs in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Kohistan and Abbottabad districts on the same days.

“Heavy rains may cause localised urban flooding in Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera on July 7 and 8,” it said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms and a windstorm for the second consecutive day injured several people in Bajaur district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 and residents said the calamity also toppled the main tower of the local PTCL exchange in Khar, along with electricity poles and trees.

They told Dawn that the thunderstorms and windstorms ahead of heavy rain, witnessed for the second consecutive day, left a number of people wounded in different areas of the district due to multiple incidents.

Several people injured in today’s severe windstorm were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar said a statement from the deputy commissioner’s office.

It said that a team of district administration officials, led by Khar subdivision assistant commissioner Amirullah Khan Wazir, visited the hospital to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured. They had sustained minor injuries, according to it.

The fresh rain, accompanied by a windstorm and thunderstorms, was reported at about 4:30pm, hours after similar weather was witnessed on Sunday evening.

It also caused the collapse of the main tower of the PTCL exchange in Khar, suspending landline and DSL internet services in the areas and on its outskirts.

Moreover, the disaster damaged several electricity poles and power lines in different areas of the region, including Khar town. Residents said strong thunderstorms also uprooted large trees in multiple areas, including in Khar, and destroyed or damaged solar panels.

They said the storm also led to the closure of several link roads in mountainous areas after they were submerged in rainwater.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 and the district administration urged residents to adopt safety measures during rain and thunderstorms, report emergencies and contact the control room to ensure a timely response.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026