Rain, thunderstorms forecast for northern, central parts of country: PMD

Rainfall, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected across most of the country, except Sindh, over the coming days, raising concerns about urban flooding in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a press release on Monday.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to enter the northeastern parts from Monday evening, the PMD said.

In addition, a westerly wave is expected to approach the upper parts of the country by Monday night.

In Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers are expected from Monday night to Wednesday, with occasional gaps.

In KP, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall, are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu from Monday night until Wednesday.

In KP’s Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, these weather conditions are expected to begin on Tuesday instead.

In Punjab and the Islamabad region, scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall, are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Okara and Kasur from Monday night to Wednesday.

Furthermore, in Punjab’s Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, these weather conditions are expected from Tuesday through Wednesday, with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar districts, rain, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, isolated rain, windstorms and thundershowers are expected in the northern and northeastern parts of Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Harnai, Sibi, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh.

However, isolated rain, windstorms and thundershowers are likely in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot and Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PMD warned that windstorms and lightning could damage vulnerable structures such as solar panels, electricity poles and billboards.

Furthermore, the PMD said landslides could occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that water flow could also increase in local streams as well as hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The PMD has also warned of localised urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meteorological office has advised tourists and travellers to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel, while urging farmers to plan their crop activities in accordance with the forecast.

“Prevailing hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period,” the PMD said.

KP PDMA issues advisory

In light of the forecast, KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an advisory to district and local administrators, instructing them to take necessary measures to avoid and minimise loss of human lives, livestock and damage to infrastructure and crops.

PDMA instructed district administrations to ensure timely action, especially in vulnerable houses and communities.

Local administrations were told to assess and plan the deployment of resources as well as control traffic leading to vulnerable areas and tourist spots.

PDMA added that main roads should be kept clear and that local administrations should ensure an uninterrupted water supply as well as a sufficient quantity of food and other commodities.

Local administrations were also instructed to coordinate with relevant municipal administrations to ensure mitigation and preparedness in case of landslides and urban flooding.

PDMA advised the general public to “seek shelter in safe areas such as sturdy buildings or underground structures during wind and thunderstorms”.

Tourists were also advised to avoid overcrowding picnic and tourist spots and choose hotels and guest houses located on higher ground and away from water bodies during the monsoon season.