BoK exchange company gets new CEO

PESHAWAR: Sher Mohammad Khan Mohmand, a senior executive of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has been appointed chief executive officer of the bank’s Currency Exchange Company for a period of three years on a deputation basis.

“The competent authority has approved placement of Sher Muhammad Khan Mohmand, executive vice-president, managing director, secretariat BoK, on deputation as CEO BoK Currency Exchange Company for a period of three years,” a notification issued from the bank stated.

It said that, as per the approved policy of the bank’s board of directors, he shall be posted as chief operating officer until the State Bank of Pakistan clears his Fit and Proper Test (FPT).

The notification said that during the deputation period, the service rules, policies, terms and conditions of BOK employment shall remain applicable.

Besides, it said that Mr Mohmand will remain entitled to his salary and all admissible benefits as per his existing entitlement; however, the cost of his salary and related benefits shall be borne and disbursed by BoK Currency Exchange Company in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of appointment.

Mr Mohmand has served in important positions in the BoK.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026