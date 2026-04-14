E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani banned for 2 PSL editions over ‘failure to honour commitments’

News Desk Published
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani. — Photo via Instagram/@blessingmuza40
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani. — Photo via Instagram/@blessingmuza40
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday barred Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani from participating in the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, the cricket board said that after a thorough disciplinary review, Muzarabani was declared ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the tournament, effective immediately.

“This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honour agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league,” it said.

Although the press release did not make specific mention of the agreement, ESPNcricinfo reported last month that Muzarabani, who was slated to play for Islamabad United, would not be doing so after securing a deal in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“The PCB maintains that professional cricket operates on the bedrock of trust and the certainty of agreements. In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement,” the cricket board said.

It went on to say that “once essential terms — including remuneration and structure — are agreed upon through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed”.

It maintained that an attempt to “move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contractual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports”.

The PCB said that the PSL’s integrity was dependent on the “consistent and ethical behaviour of all participants”.

The statement noted that the two-year ban was “a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL”.

“The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament,” the statement read.

The cricket board further stated that while it took into account the “complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes”.

“The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach,” it concluded.

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Who Else?
Apr 14, 2026 03:17pm
He can comfortably retire (anywhere in the world) with the money earned in one IPL edition
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 14, 2026 03:54pm
Think of it this way. He got a better job offer and he took it. Can’t blame him.
Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 14, 2026 03:55pm
Very sad, what would he do if not picked by ipl next year. One year ban would suffice so PSL can have him next year. Then again that won’t be much of a ban.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 14, 2026 05:23pm
As you sow, so shall you reap. Please remember, money is not everything.
Recommend 0

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