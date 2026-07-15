Uzbek deputy PM, business leaders to visit Pakistan on July 20-21 to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev will visit Pakistan on July 20–21 along with a delegation of business leaders to push for enhanced bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries and sign a five-year implementation plan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said, “A preparatory meeting led by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema assessed inter-ministerial coordination and finalised arrangements to ensure the success of the visit and further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, the commerce secretary, the railways secretary, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) Director General, senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and representatives of other relevant ministries attended the meeting and briefed the minister on progress made regarding the agenda and planned engagements during the visit.

“A Five-Year Roadmap for Trade and Economic Cooperation will be signed during the visit, providing a comprehensive framework to expand bilateral trade, investment, connectivity, and economic collaboration in the years ahead,” the statement said.

It added that the two sides had already reached consensus on a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements to be signed during the visit, aimed at “enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors and creating new avenues for mutual economic growth”.

A key focus of the meeting was strengthening regional connectivity and trade facilitation, the ministry said.

During the meeting, the railways secretary, the NLC director general and officials of the Ministry of Communications presented various proposals to enhance the capacity and efficiency of trade routes between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The ministry further said that the detailed discussions were held on “improving both road and rail connectivity, developing transport corridors, and strengthening logistics infrastructure to facilitate faster, more cost-effective movement of goods and promote regional trade integration”.

The meeting was informed that a Business-to-Business (B2B) Forum would be organised during the visit, bringing together leading private-sector representatives from both countries, the ministry stated.

“More than 100 Uzbek companies are expected to participate in the forum, reflecting the growing interest of Uzbek businesses in exploring investment, trade, and joint venture opportunities in Pakistan,” it said.

The meeting noted that agriculture, pharmaceuticals, industry, transport and logistics, and other priority sectors would be at the centre of investment and commercial discussions, with both governments committed to facilitating stronger public-private partnerships and expanding economic cooperation, the ministry said.

“Expressing satisfaction with the preparations, the participants hoped the visit would mark another significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries.”

Concluding the meeting, Cheema asked all concerned ministries and departments to ensure seamless coordination and timely completion of all arrangements.

“He emphasised that the visit presents a valuable opportunity to deepen economic ties, improve regional connectivity, promote investment, and unlock the vast trade potential between Pakistan and Uzbekistan for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the statement concluded.