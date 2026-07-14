CDF Munir meets Turkish President Erdogan, armed forces chief in Ankara: ISPR

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is currently on a high-level official visit to Turkiye, which aims to enhance the deep-rooted strategic and defence ties between the two brotherly nations, the media’s military wing said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during his visit, the CDF had a series of high-level engagements with Ankara’s political and military leadership.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of National Defence, Yasar Guler, to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security,” an ISPR statement read.

“These high-level deliberations underscored the shared vision of both nations to foster a more robust strategic partnership in the evolving geopolitical environment.”

A post on the Turkish Presidency’s X account, which also had a picture of the two, said Erdogan received Munir at the Ankara airport.

ISPR added that Field Marshal Munir was welcomed with a guard of honour at the Turkish General Staff Headquarters and had a “detailed meeting” with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, where they discussed “regional security dynamics and professional matters of mutual concern”.

The CDF was also awarded the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal by General Bayraktaroglu in recognition of his “meritorious services and commitment to bolstering bilateral military cooperation”, the statement read.

Additionally, Field Marshal Munir met General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, at their headquarters.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish embassy in Pakistan said CDF Munir was accorded the guard of honour.

“Rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust and a shared strategic vision, the enduring defence and military cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan continues to grow stronger,” the embassy’s post said.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish armed forces said “bilateral and inter-delegation meetings” were held between the two sides.

“The Field Marshal visited Anıtkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, where he laid a floral wreath and paid respects to the founder of modern Turkiye, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the deep-rooted historical bonds between the two nations,” ISPR said.

“The visit of the Field Marshal signifies the resolve of both nations to further strengthen their multifaceted defence relationship and continue their joint efforts for regional peace and stability.”

Last month, General Tokel met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Tokel had also met with the naval and air chiefs during the visit.