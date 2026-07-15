Authorities increasing security around Saindak copper and gold mine in Balochistan: minister

State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry on Wednesday said authorities were stepping up security around the Saindak copper and gold mine in Balochistan after supply routes were disrupted in the region by terrorists, and the mine’s operator denied a report that the project could be forced to shut down.

The development comes as kinetic operations in the province are being carried out under Operation Shaban, a high-intensity counterterrorism and counterinsurgency campaign launched by Pakistan’s security forces following multiple high-casualty and high-profile terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Chaudhry said Islamabad had received the mine operator’s security concerns in early July and ordered agencies to increase deployment around its installations, personnel and cargo.

“We have directed the provincial authorities and all concerned security agencies to beef up deployment for all of their installations, personnel, logistics and transportation,” Chaudhry told Reuters.

“It is our priority to safeguard all projects run by international companies in Pakistan,” he said, adding that logistics and cargo shipments to the site would receive additional security protection.

Separately, Saindak Metals Limited’s Managing Director Raziq Sanjrani refuted as “factually incorrect” a report published by the Financial Times, which claimed that he had warned the energy ministry that operations could become unsustainable within a month because deteriorating security conditions were disrupting supply routes.

China’s foreign ministry said it was unaware of the situation but that Beijing would work with its close partner Pakistan to protect Chinese citizens, projects and institutions in the country.

The Saindak mine is operated by the state-owned Metallurgical Corporation of China’s Resources Development Company (MRDL) under a lease extended in 2022.

In February, MDRL reported the the company achieved major milestones at the Saindak project in 2025 through scientific planning and organised execution, setting historic records in production and operations while strengthening its safety systems.

Tan Jin, president of MRDL, said the company’s operational performance reached new heights and the Pakistan-China partnership has grown even stronger.

Declaring 2026 a year of new goals and responsibilities, Jin said MRDL would open a new chapter of growth through innovation, higher standards and improved performance. He also emphasised the company’s commitment to social responsibility.