Coordinated campaigns carried out on social media to incite people, says AJK home secretary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Home Secretary Chaudhry Guftar Hussain said on Wednesday that the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had carried out coordinated campaigns using “baseless claims and propaganda” to incite people against the state.

Hussain, addressing the media, stated that the banned organisation had resorted to using women and children as “human shields” after its leaders showed indifference towards the party and failed to uphold their promises.

The home secretary said the actions of the JAAC were not only unethical but also violated “Kashmiri values”.

“Distracting students from their education means playing with their futures.”

JAAC promoted anti-state narratives, antagonised people against the Pakistan Army, attempted to damage Pakistan and AJK’s historical relationship, restricted people’s movement by blocking roads and disrupted the lives of ordinary citizens, the home secretary added.

“All these actions prove that JAAC’s actual purpose is not to protect the rights of the people but to damage AJK’s peace, economy and law and order.”

He further vowed that the state would continue to take necessary measures to maintain peace, law and order, and citizens’ safety.

Hussain further said that provocative actions had always been initiated by the JAAC, even though the outfit had blamed state institutions.

“It has also been seen that these armed groups are not hesitant to attack unarmed citizens and fire at them.”

The senior AJK official further added that JAAC leaders play the victim card when their workers are harmed, which he characterised as “regretful”.

Hussain reaffirmed that the general elections in AJK would proceed as planned on July 27, adding that election campaigns are ongoing in the region.

He appreciated political parties for campaigning in Poonch division, similarly to their campaigns in the rest of the state.

On Tuesday, clashes in Poonch division turned deadly as two law enforcers were martyred, while seven activists of the JAAC lost their lives.

“Attempts to tarnish the Pakistan and AJK relationship will remain unsuccessful,” Hussain said.

He added that the JAAC involved the Pakistan Army in its statements, which “raises serious questions about its goals and its involvement with anti-state forces”.

AJK police spokesperson Irfan Masood Kashfi, who also spoke at the press conference, said that the primary goal of security officials was to protect lives and property.

He also mentioned Tuesday’s clashes in Poonch that occurred after police tried to clear blockades, adding that the police were continuing operations to restore normal movement on roads.

Kashfi said that a road in the Shujaabad Kotera area had been cleared on Wednesday morning.

He vowed that the operation would continue until all roads had been restored and that no armed groups would be allowed to challenge state institutions.

A day earlier, the home secretary said that an operation was under way in the region to clear obstacles created by the proscribed JAAC at entry and exit points, warning that the government would treat “blackmailers” with an “iron hand”.

Earlier this week, a former core member of the proscribed JAAC urged the group’s leadership to immediately withdraw its call for a long march and sit-in in Rawalakot, saying the month-long agitation had caused immense hardship to the people of Poonch, where several lives had been lost.

On Saturday , at least one man was killed and several others were injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel along a key road linking Arja and Rawalakot district, officials said.