E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Fakhar Zaman suspended for two PSL matches for ball-tampering

News Desk Published
Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) speaks with teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) speaks with teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — AFP
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Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches after he was found guilty of breaching the code of conduct, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the final over of Sunday’s match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, with the former needing 14 runs to win. Fakhar, Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf were involved in a brief discussion, during which Fakhar and Rauf passed the ball between them.

The umpire then approached Rauf and asked to see the ball. Following consultations with the square-leg umpire, the officials awarded five penalty runs to Karachi and ordered the ball to be changed. The penalty proved costly as Karachi went on to chase down a target of 129 with three balls to spare, Abbas Afridi hitting a four and a six to seal a four-wicket victory.

On Monday, the PCB had officially charged Fakhar with ball-tampering.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the PCB said, “Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two HBL PSL matches after he was found guilty of a level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable code of conduct for players and player support personnel during the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match on Sunday, March 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.”

The PCB said that the incident had occurred during the ending moments of the match when the on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars for five runs and the ball was changed before the start of the last over of Karachi Kings’ batting innings.

It said that on-field Umpires Shahid Saikat, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, TV Umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth Umpire Tariq Rasheed levelled the charge, it said.

According to the board, Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing in accordance with the code of conduct. 

“Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing,” the PCB said.

According to the PCB, the commission of a level 3 offence for the first time carries a minimum penalty of a one-match ban and a maximum penalty of a two-match ban.

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Ramesh Muthuramalingam
Apr 01, 2026 11:30am
Just two matches? Good deal..!
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