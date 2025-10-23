PCB suspends Multan Sultans over contract breach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a suspension notice to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, citing breach of contractual obligations, it emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the PCB has also sent a formal notice for termination of the franchise’s contract “after completing all necessary legal procedures”. The move marks a significant escalation in the simmering tensions between the board and the Multan franchise.

Sources revealed that the action followed repeated public statements by franchise owner Ali Tareen, who allegedly criticised the PCB and PSL management.

In April, Ali shared a podcast clip on X questioning the PCB’s pre-season build-up, writing:

“How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Same games, same teams – what’s new? Fed up with hollow words. PCB had time to plan innovations, but we’re repeating last year. Our biggest brand deserves more. Explain the vision!”

A few days later, he sought to clarify his stance amid backlash from other franchise owners, posting:

“I love PSL – it’s a MADE-IN-PAKISTAN success story we all benefit from. My words were about pushing for real growth, not negativity. Salman Naseer & PCB team are giving their all. Let’s unite as owners to back them and elevate the league. No more stagnation!”

However, tensions persisted. In July, Ali renewed his criticism in response to a PCB post-season debrief video celebrating PSL 10’s “success”. He wrote: “Applause? You must be kidding. TV ratings down, attendance plummeting, digital engagement slowing – yet we’re celebrating? PCB, wake up. PSL deserves better planning, not self-congratulation. Time to fix these issues before it’s too late.”

A PCB source said the repeated statements “damaged the league’s reputation and violated the terms of the agreement”.

The board’s notice reportedly outlines specific clauses of the franchise agreement that were breached. PCB officials maintained that the board remains committed to upholding the integrity and professional standards of the PSL.

Al Multan Sultans spokesperson told Dawn on Thursday that “the PCB has sent a legal notice which is not a notice of termination”.

The development comes amid growing concerns over franchise-board relations within the PSL framework, with several stakeholders calling for greater transparency and consistency in the PCB’s dealings with team owners.