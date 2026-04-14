Three cops martyred, five wounded near Chilas

GILGIT: In an ambush targeting a police team returning from an operation against poppy cultivation near Chilas, at least three personnel were martyred and five others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were wounded on Monday.

The police officials were on their way back from Thore Nullah village near Chilas area of Diamer district after destroying poppy crops over the vast swathes of land during a two-day operation when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle, Caretaker Home Minister Sajid Ali Baig told Dawn.

Following the shooting, an exchange of fire between the police and the attackers continued for several hours during which three officials were martyred and five others, including a DSP, sustained injuries. They were later shifted to hospital in Chilas, while an additional contingent of police and law enforcement personnel rushed to the crime scene.

According to an incident report issued by the Chilas RHQ Hospital, three police personnel were brought dead to the hospital, while five injured personnel were shifted to the facility’s emergency department. “Among the injured, three individuals are undergoing surgical intervention, while the remaining two sustained minor injuries [and] are being treated at the hospital,” the report said.

Police team comes under attack after it carried out an operation against poppy cultivation

The martyred cops were identified as Abdul Reheem Jami, Muqabil Shah and Hazratullah Musa. DSP Faq­e­­er Muhammad, Rehmatullah, Nakeel Ahmed, Niamat Saeed and Muhammad Nadir sustained injuries.

Every year, the poppy crop is harvested in the area to prepare opium, while police conduct operations to destroy the crops.

The caretaker minister said that a heavy contingent of police and security forces was deployed in the area following the deadly attack, and a search operation is underway to track down the assailants. Police started an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, local residents took to streets in Thore and staged protest against the gun attack on police. The protesters termed the shooting a serious threat to peace and stability in the area and demanded immediate and strict action against those involved.

Later, the caretaker home minister also issued a statement to condemn the incident and express his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. He directed the relevant authorities that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Such cowardly attacks, Mr Baig said, would not demoralise the nation and every attempt to disrupt law and order would be foiled.

He directed the relevant agencies to conduct an im­­mediate and transparent probe into the incident and said the attackers must be brought to justice at the earliest. He reaffirmed the resolve that peace and order would be maintained in GB at all costs since the protection of the lives and property of the people was the government’s top priority. He appealed to the people of Chilas to stand united against terrorists who had repeatedly attempted to damage the identity of the area, and to fully support the government in this regard.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026