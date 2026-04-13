US proposed 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment to Iran during Islamabad Talks: report

US-based outlet Axios reports that the US proposed that Iran accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, according to an American official and a source with knowledge.

The report adds that the Iranian delegation countered the offer with a shorter “single-digit” period.

“The United States suggested 20 years at a minimum with all kinds of other restrictions,“ Axios reports quoting one of the sources.

“The US also asked Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from the country. The Iranians said they would agree to a ‘monitored process of down-blending’ it instead,” the publication adds.