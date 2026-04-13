Rickshaw drivers protest closure of CNG stations

SWABI: Rickshaw drivers staged a protest against closer of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, demanding of the government to take practical steps for resolving the confronting issues.

The protesting rickshaw drivers gathered in the district headquarters and chanted slogans against the government for failing to provide CNG to commuters in a smooth manner.

They alleged that they had to stand in long queues for hours to get CNG for their auto rickshaw, saying it was great injustice with them, while the most agonising factor was that none of the politicians for whom they had voted was ready to help them.

However, Shah Wali, former candidate for provincial assembly constituency, said that taxi drivers and other public transporters were facing problem due to closure of CNG pumps, adding it was a matter of great regret that rickshaw drivers and other public transporters were facing difficult time.

Leading the protesting rickshaw drivers, he said that where are the leaders whom the people supported during the elections, where are the representatives and why don’t they raise their voice for justice, why they don’t help the poor rickshaw drivers?

“Now, when the rickshaw drivers face difficult times, the elected leaders are scene nowhere,” he lamented.

The protesting rickshaw drivers said if the CNG was not restored and pumps were not reopened then they will have no other option but to come on to the roads.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026