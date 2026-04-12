E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Apocalyptic rhetoric

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THE announcement of a two-week conditional ceasefire between the United States and Iran provided a much-needed, though painfully fragile, reprieve for a world teetering on the edge of economic and civilisational collapse. The road to this truce was paved with escalating ulti-matums and apocalyptic rhetoric.

Only hours before the breakthrough, US President Donald Trump issued a chilling declaration that a “whole civilisation will die tonight”, a statement that Democratic lawmakers rightly described as a threat of ethnic cleansing, genocide and a potential war crime. Yet, facing a deadline of his own making, the president chose to blink. This shift from genocidal threats to accepting Iran’s 10-point proposal as a “workable” basis for negotiation reveals a profound gap between White House rhetoric and the reality on the ground.

Despite the overwhelming display of force through Epic Fury and Midnight Hammer, the primary US objectives of regime change in Tehran and the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes remain conspicuously un-realised. Instead, Iran has demonstrated a remarkable capacity for asymmetric warfare and strategic discipline.

The truce is riddled with elements that may cause its collapse at any moment. The most glaring vulnerability is Israel’s role. A ceasefire that excludes major war fronts is inherently unsustainable, and, if Israel continues to operate as a rogue variable, the larger process will likely be sabotaged.

If the proposed talks in Islamabad fail to move beyond jingoistic posturing towards genuine compromise, the world will quickly find itself sucked back into the whirlpool of a billion-dollars-a-day war. The global community must put pressure on both sides to turn this temporary rep-rieve into a permanent peace. As recent history has repeatedly shown, victory in modern warfare is an illusion; the only victory is the cessation of hostilities before another civilisation is put at risk.

Muhammad Faizan Ali
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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