E-Paper | July 16, 2026

US forces to remain deployed near Iran until ‘real’ agreement reached, says Trump

Reuters Published
US President Donald Trump speaks with the media accompanied by players of the Juventus soccer team, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, June 18. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks with the media accompanied by players of the Juventus soccer team, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, June 18. — Reuters
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump vowed on Thur­sday to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal with Iran is reached and warned of a major escalation in fighting if Iran failed to comply.

Trump said in a social media post that US ships, aircraft, and personnel, with additional ammunition and weaponry, would remain in place to destroy, if necessary, “a substantially degraded enemy”, but expressed confidence that a lasting deal would be agreed and followed.

“All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry … will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the Real Agreement reached is fully complied with,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin Starts’, bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” Trump added.

Warns of major escalation in fighting if Tehran fails to comply with pact

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary — No Nuclear Weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz Will Be Open & Safe,” Trump continued.

“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. America Is Back!” he stated.

Iran had said earlier in the day that it would be “unreasonable” to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammed Bager Qalibaf, saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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