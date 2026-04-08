US lawmakers divided over Trump’s Iran ceasefire, reflecting foreign policy unease

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday drew sharply contrasting reactions from US lawmakers, reflecting deep partisan and ideological divisions in Washington.

Democrats largely framed the move as a belated attempt to avoid a worsening conflict. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he was “glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster”.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen described the truce as “a long-overdue step after over a month of war without a clear purpose and with mounting costs for the American people”.

She called for “an intensive diplomatic effort, alongside our allies, to conclude this conflict and ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon”.

Many progressive House Democrats, however, expressed frustration that the ceasefire did not mitigate the president’s broader conduct.

More than 85 members had called for Trump’s impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment as of Tuesday evening.

Lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, emphasised that the president’s threats — which at one point included language suggesting the possible elimination of an entire civilisation — posed grave risks to global stability.

Democratic senators such as Ed Markey underscored the urgency of congressional oversight.

“I’m glad there is a reported ceasefire deal with Iran. But … Donald Trump can’t simply threaten war crimes with impunity. Congress needs to get back in session now to stop this war and remove Donald Trump,” he said, reflecting widespread concern over Trump’s incendiary rhetoric in the days leading up to the ceasefire announcement.

Republicans offered a contrasting view, largely praising the president’s handling of the situation.

Florida Senator Rick Scott called it “excellent news” and “a strong first step toward holding Iran accountable and what happens when you have a leader who puts peace through strength over chaos and weak appeasement policies”.

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, one of the chamber’s most vocal Iran hawks, said he shared the hope that “we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy”.

He added: “We must remember that the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by Iran after the start of the war, destroying freedom of navigation. Going forward, it is imperative Iran is not rewarded for this hostile act against the world.”

White House officials framed the ceasefire agreement as a diplomatic victory achieved through the US military’s leverage.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as “a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen”.

She argued that US military pressure had created leverage to “engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace”.

The divide between Congress and the White House highlights broader unease over Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Progressive Democrats continue to press for accountability measures, while moderate lawmakers weigh the benefits of de-escalation against the risks of the president’s aggressive rhetoric.

Analysts suggest that while the ceasefire may temporarily ease tensions, the shadow of Trump’s threats — including his warnings about the potential obliteration of a civilisation — could have long-lasting diplomatic repercussions.

As diplomatic channels remain active, the coming weeks may determine whether the ceasefire can lead to a more stable resolution or whether partisan and international concerns will continue to dominate the discourse in Washington.