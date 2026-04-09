E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Businesses see US-Iran truce as economic opportunity

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A file photo of banknotes being counted. — Reuters/File
A file photo of banknotes being counted. — Reuters/File
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KARACHI: Pakistan’s business leaders on Tuesday hailed the ceasefire between the US and Iran as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, crediting Islamabad’s efforts with helping defuse tensions and avert a potentially wider regional conflict.

They said the development not only underscored Pakistan’s growing role on the global stage but also opened up new economic opportunities, particularly in energy, trade, and industrial growth, while raising hopes for longer-term stability in the region.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice-President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon said this historic ceasefire had saved countless lives and restored hope for peace in the region.

Mr Magoon stressed that the lifting of sanctions on Iran could open significant opportunities for Pakistan. “Cheaper industrial raw materials from Iran will strengthen our manufacturing sector, while gas supplies through pipeline projects and affordable petroleum imports will ease the burden on both industry and the public,” he remarked.

He called on the government to act quickly and develop a comprehensive plan to seize these opportunities. FPCCI and the broader business community must be involved to ensure that decisions benefit the national interest and promote sustainable economic growth, he added.

Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwalla expressed optimism that the 15-day ceasefire would continue beyond the initial period and gradually evolve into a durable peace arrangement, opening up opportunities for regional economic integration, relaxation of sanctions on Iran and stronger trade ties between neighbouring countries.

Regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, he emphasised that the US should now allow Pakistan to proceed with this vital energy route, as Pakistan’s long-term growth and industrial competitiveness rely heavily on affordable and uninterrupted energy supplies.

Motiwalla said that if Pakistan can import gas and electricity from Iran, energy prices in the country could become regionally competitive. This could have positive impacts on industrial production and exports.

He highlighted that rising global shipping costs and insurance premiums had significantly increased logistics expenses for exporters. He emphasised the importance of reintroducing freight subsidy so that exporters could continue to access world markets, offer competitive prices, and meet contractual obligations.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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