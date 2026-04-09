PM hopes US-Iran ceasefire will become permanent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a federal cabinet meeting.—APP

• Govt considers observing ‘Youm-i-Tashakur’ to mark its diplomatic role

• Premier thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar for supporting peace push

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hoped that the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran would become a permanent truce.

The government is also considering observing Youm-i-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) on Friday to mark Pakistan’s worldwide appr­eciation for playing a key role in the ceasefire, a source in the PM’s Office (PMO) told Dawn.

Addressing federal cabinet members, the prime minister credited himself, the government, and the whole nation for successful mediation between the US and Iran, stating that the entire world was acknowledging the role played by Pakistan.

“It is a historic moment in the history of the country. I have not seen, in my whole life, the way the international media has been praising Pakistan,” he added.

At the start of the cabinet meeting, all members gave a “standing ovation” to the premier when he entered the meeting hall at the PM’s House. Later, all members spoke one by one and paid rich tribute to the prime minister on the country’s success in such an important international matter.

PM grateful

PM Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar for extending full support towards achieving the ceasefire and allo­wing peaceful diplomatic efforts to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict.

“I would also like to deeply appreciate and thank our brotherly countries of the Gulf Coop­e­ration Council, whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remains quintessential for our efforts,” he added.

The prime minister noted, “The leadership of all our brotherly countries and the United States demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity, and patie­nce in giving peace a chance.”

He further thanked “all our partners and friends across the globe who have reached out and acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts for global peace”.

Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting pride and respect to Pakistan in the comity of nations, he said the war had not engulfed the region and the wider world.

He added that as a result of the government’s sagacious strategy and the provision of a Rs129 billion oil subsidy, the people of the country had not faced the kind of crisis witnessed in other countries in the region. The premier also thanked the chief ministers of the four provinces for supporting the federal government in its austerity drive and on the diplomatic front.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026