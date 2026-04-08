Iran’s 10-point plan to end the war

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the following are 10 points in Iran’s proposed plan to end the war.
- The United States should fundamentally commit to guaranteeing non-aggression
- Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz
- Acceptance of enrichment
- Lifting of all primary sanctions
- Lifting of all secondary sanctions
- Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions
- Termination of all resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors
- Compensation to Iran
- Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region
- Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance in Lebanon