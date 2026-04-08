Voices of America

FOLLOWING Donald Trump’s maniacal Easter Sunday outburst about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the generally measured Bernie Sanders described it as “the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual”, and urged the US Congress to immediately end the war.

Fat chance. The response was reminiscent, though, of certain lyrics from long ago: “In the swamp of their bureaucracy/ They’re always bogging down/ And criminals are posing/ As advisers to the crown/ And they hope that no one sees the sights/ And no one hears the sounds/ And the speeches of the president/ Are the ravings of a clown.”

Phil Ochs, the author of these lines, mig­ht still have been alive had he not taken his own life 50 years ago tomorrow. The above diatribe was directed against the Richard Nixon administration, whose corruption and criminality was widely viewed in the 1970s as an exemplar of the worst that the American political establishment could cough up. Those were innocent times, relatively speaking. There were excellent reasons to despise and resist the depredations of the Nixon era at home and abroad, but there was little inkling of what lay ahead.

Ochs did not live to witness the extent to which his scathingly witty body of work would continue to resonate through the Reagan and Bush years, largely retain its vitality during the terms of the Democratic interlopers Clinton, Obama and Biden, and arguably stand out even more starkly in the Trump era. “And here’s to the schools of Richard Nixon,” Ochs sang in the 1970s, “where they’re teaching all the children/ That they don’t have to care/ All the rudiments of hatred/ Are present everywhere/ And every single classroom/ Is a factory of despair.”

Robeson and Ochs are reminders of a US that could have come to pass.

The song included a reference to ardent Nixon supporter Billy Graham, a vicious yet widely adored evangelist preacher. Follow­ing in his father’s footsteps, his son Franklin Graham is a vociferous Trump supporter. Roy Cohn, the viciously reactionary lawyer who mentored the young Donald, also served as a prosecutor for the dementedly anti-communist Joe McCarthy and was an informal adviser to Nixon and Ronald Reagan. As they say, what goes around, comes around. Trump has a tendency to deride all those who question his demented trajectory — be they judges, legislators, activists or foreign leaders — as radical left-wing lunatics. That’s Roy Cohn writ large.

Among the more prominent victims of the anti-left crusade Cohn and his masters pursued in the 1940s-50s was Paul Robeson, an outstanding athlete, actor and singer who dedicated his life and inimitable voice to righting egregious wrongs in the US and beyond, and fell foul of the postwar ideological inquisition in his homeland. Robeson too died 50 years ago, in January 1976. Coincidentally, Ochs took his own life on April 9, Robeson’s first posthumous birthday.

Age-wise, the two of them were separated by more than 40 years. And they had little in common as performers in a technical sense. It’s unlikely their paths ever crossed despite mutual friends such as Pete Seeger. Yet they were united by an urge to forge a better, wiser, kinder America, shorn of the imperialist tendencies in its past and present. In that sense, they were both monumental failures.

The uncontrollable urges of the current White House occupant would have been hard to predict 50 years ago — but then, learning the lessons of history is anathema to most US presidents. The main difference in Trump’s case is that, unlike many of his predecessors, he proudly proclaims his avarice, ignorance and malevolence.

Robeson and Ochs are, in different ways, re­­m­inders of an Ame­rica that could have come to pass, but never did. Whether it might do so in the distant future seems more and more unlikely with ev­­ery passing day. Yet, whatever the future holds, the self-inflicted doom of the American empire would have appealed to both Robeson and Ochs. The former was pilloried largely because of his anti-colonial stance. The latter wrote his first song about his nation’s hostility to revolutionary Cuba. It’s a reminder of how little has changed in 65 years, as dreams of conquest re-emerge from the wretched White House.

The list of songs by Ochs that continue to resonate half a century after his profoundly unfortunate demise at the age of 35 is extensive, but the likes of Santo Domingo, White Boots Marching in a Yellow Land, and Cops of the World resonate particularly loudly. And Love Me, I’m a Liberal, slightly adjusted every now and then, serves as a timeless castigation of regressive ‘progressives’. Robeson wasn’t strictly a topical singer, but his renditions of Ballad for Americans and The House I Live In offer templates for a possible future. But it’s a future that Trump will likely succeed in killing if he has his way — in Iran or at home — today, or ever again.

mahir.dawn@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026