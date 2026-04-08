No power crisis, exports intact amid Gulf war disruptions: PM

• Orders fast-tracking of Battery Energy Storage System project

• Says demand for Pakistani products rising in Gulf markets

• In a meeting with top Turkish judge Kadir Ozkaya, premier highlights growing judicial cooperation with Ankara

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that no electricity crisis had occurred and no disruption to the country’s exports had been witnessed despite disruptions in oil supply due to the Gulf war.

“Despite disruptions in oil supply caused by regional tensions, no electricity crisis has emerged in the country owing to a significant share of renewable energy in electricity generation,” the prime minister said while presiding over a meeting on long-term energy planning and export strategy amid the current international situation. He also directed authorities to expedite work on the Battery Energy Storage System project.

“Solar energy and other renewable energy sources are the future of the power sector,” he said, directing the formulation of a comprehensive national strategy to further expand renewable energy sources.

He added that Pakistani exports to Gulf countries were continuing despite recent global tensions and challenges. The prime minister directed the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to arrange ships to boost exports via maritime routes.

“Despite regional tensions, successful diplomacy has ensured the continued supply of Pakistani exports to Gulf countries,” he said.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the long-term strategy for electricity generation, export opportunities in the current global situation, challenges faced, and measures to address them. According to the briefing, 55 per cent of total electricity generation currently comes from renewable sources, while 45pc comes from fossil fuels.

“Planning is underway to increase electricity generation from renewable sources to 90pc and reduce fossil fuel-based generation to 10pc over the next ten years,” he added.

The briefing further noted that diplomatic efforts with Gulf countries were ongoing to facilitate national exports in light of recent regional tensions. It was also highlighted that demand for Pakistani agricultural products in Gulf countries had been steadily increasing.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, special assistants Haroon Akhtar and Tariq Bajwa and State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad.

PM meets top Turkish judge

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif emphasised the growing scope of cooperation between Pak­istan and Turkiye in the judicial sector, particularly through the use of digital technologies to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of justice.

He was speaking during a meeting with Kadir Ozkaya, President of the Constitutional Court of Turkiye, who called on him along with a high-level delegation, according to a press release. Highlighting the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye were steadily advancing toward a comprehensive economic partnership. He added that both countries could benefit from each other’s experiences to improve citizens’ access to justice.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026