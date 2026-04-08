Rs1.2 billion disbursed among 32,000 beneficiaries under PM Fuel Package

ISLAMABAD: In the first batch, Rs1.2 billion has been disbursed digitally to over 32,000 beneficiaries, including operators of buses, trucks, long-haul vehicles, and delivery vans under the PM Fuel Package 2026.

The disbursement has been made through easypaisa digital bank, enabling fast, secure, and transparent transfer of financial assistance to millions of eligible citizens nationwide.

Easypaisa is the first digital wallet to facilitate transfers to truck operators, and it will soon cover tank lorries, buses, and motorcycles.

The initiative aims to provide relief amid rising fuel costs. Through the mobile wallet ecosystem, easypaisa enables real-time transfers directly to beneficiaries, enhancing financial inclusion and reducing dependency on traditional cash-based systems.

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Pakistan in delivering timely financial relief to citizens,” said Jahanzeb Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of easypaisa digital bank, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, said that digital payments are a key pillar of Pakistan’s modern financial system, enabling transparency, efficiency, and inclusion at scale.

Digital platforms are playing a vital role in ensuring that government support reaches citizens quickly and securely.

“Under the digital nation vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, digital finance can directly improve lives while advancing our vision of a cashless and digitally empowered Pakistan,” minister added.

With over 59 million registered users and a widespread agent network across urban and rural areas, easypaisa continues to be a trusted partner in advancing financial inclusion and enabling government-to-person (G2P) payments at scale.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026