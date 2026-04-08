Wheat fields, orchards again battered by widespread rain, hails in Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm battered several districts of Punjab over the past 24 hours and damaged wheat and other crops in southern parts of the province on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson, Faisalabad recorded the highest rainfall at 46mm during the period. In the same city, Gulistan Colony received 32mm rain while 31mm was recorded at the Wasa Head Office.

Among other areas, Noorpur Thal recorded 34mm rainfall, while Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan received 32mm. Bhakkar and Murree recorded 18mm and 16mm rainfall, respectively.

In Mianwali district, 12mm rain was recorded in Piplan and 11mm in Isa Khel, while Kot Addu also received 11mm rainfall. Attock and Rahim Yar Khan recorded 10mm each, while different parts of Rawalpindi received between 6 and 10mm rainfall.

Multan recorded a maximum of 10mm rainfall, while 9mm rain was reported in Khanewal (Joharabad). Bahawalpur city received 9mm rainfall, whereas 5mm was recorded at the airport.

More showers expected as Faisalabad tops rainfall chart with 46mm

Jhelum recorded 8mm rainfall, while Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, and Okara each received 6mm. Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar recorded 4mm rainfall, and Sargodha received 3mm. Light rainfall of 2mm each was recorded in Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Gujrat, Hafizabad, and Sahiwal.

The PDMA has warned that the current spell is likely to continue till Wednesday (today) and directed all departments concerned to remain on high alert to tackle any emergency situation.

However, the rain spell turned severe in southern districts where hailstorm accompanied strong winds, causing significant damage to ripened wheat crops and orchards.

Farmers in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran and Khanewal reported losses as hailstones struck fields close to harvest season, raising concerns among growers about reduced yield.

Officials said Multan recorded up to 10mm rainfall, while surrounding regions also witnessed intermittent showers and gusty winds. In urban centres, rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas, prompting municipal authorities to launch drainage operations.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed all administrative departments to remain vigilant and ensure effective drainage arrangements. She ordered the full utilisation of Wasa’s machinery and modern equipment to prevent urban flooding and facilitate citizens.

In Lahore, Commissioner Maryam Khan visited key areas including Ferozepur Road and Qartaba Chowk to review drainage operations. Wasa officials briefed her on measures being taken to keep underpasses and major roads clear, while emergency teams were deployed in low-lying localities.

Meanwhile, in Multan, Wasa Managing Director Faisal Shaukat placed all disposal stations on high alert, directing staff to operate at full capacity. Field teams were mobilised across the city to ensure timely drainage of rainwater, with senior officials conducting inspections and monitoring operations.

Sanitation efforts also continued uninterrupted in Lahore, where the Suthra Punjab Agency kept cleaning teams active at major roads, ensuring waste removal and maintaining cleanliness despite ongoing rain.The authorities urged farmers to take precautionary measures where possible, while emergency services remain on standby.

Meanwhile, PMD forecast a cloudy weather on Wednesday while widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Noor Pur Thal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur. Heavy falls and hailstorm is also expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region and northeastern districts of the Punjab province.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026