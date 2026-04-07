Trump’s threat to destroy Iran ‘requires a decisive congressional response’

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have said President Donald Trump’s threat that he will destroy “a whole civilisation” in Iran requires a decisive response from Congress, according to a joint statement.

“Donald Trump is completely unhinged. His statement, threatening to eradicate an entire civilisation, shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response,” the House Democrats’ statement reads.

“The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III.”

The statement accuses Republicans of having “enabled and excused Donald Trump’s deeply dangerous and extreme behaviour” and notes that over a dozen US military personnel have already been killed and hundreds injured.

“Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice,” it adds. “It’s time for House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness.“