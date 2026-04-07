E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Child killed, mother hurt as truck hits their scooty in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A four-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a dumper truck hit their e-scooty in Shah Faisal Colony on Monday, police and rescue officials said.

According to officials, the woman was riding the scooty with her son when the dumper struck them. They were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced the child, Anis Faraz, dead. His mother, Zaibunissa Faraz, 30, was admitted for treatment.

The incident sparked anger among residents who caught the driver and beat him before the police arrived.

The suspect was later taken into custody and the heavy vehicle was impounded.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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