Young woman run over by dump truck after scooter accident near Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Imtiaz Ali Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 10:06pm

A young woman lost her life on Tuesday when her scooter slipped on Karachi’s uneven Rashid Minhas Road near Jauhar Mor, resulting in a collision with a dump truck due to poor road conditions.

Deputy Inspector General-Traffic (DIG) Ahmad Nawaz Cheema told Dawn.com that 23-year-old Sara Iqbal was travelling from the Nipa Bridge towards Drigh Road when her scooter slipped on the uneven street near Sunny Pride Apartments on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

“A dump truck (TKM-214) coming from behind ran over her, and she died on the spot,” Cheema told Dawn.com.

He said the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which was subsequently handed over to Sharea Faisal police for investigation.

Cheema added that Rashid Minhas Road and several roads had developed potholes across the metropolis due to rain.

“The dilapidated road infrastructure after rains is not only hampering smooth flow traffic but also causing road accidents,” observed the traffic police head.

He added that the traffic police were filling holes/ditches created on the roads everywhere.

“We are trying to make roads motor-able after rains on our own,” DIG Cheema said.

The dangers of deteriorating road conditions were highlighted in a medical conference in November 2023, which revealed that around 500 people, mostly motorcyclists, suffer injuries in road traffic accidents in Karachi daily and are brought to emergency units for treatment.

