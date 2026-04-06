Saudi Arabia hikes Arab Light crude prices for Asia to record-high premium

Saudi Arabia has set the official selling price of May Arab Light crude oil to Asia at a record premium of $19.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, an increase of $17 from the previous month, a pricing document reviewed by Reuters shows.

Below are Saudi prices to Asia-Pacific (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

________________ April / May / Change

Arabian Super ______ +4.15 +21.15 +17.00

Light Arab Extra ____ +3.00 +20.00 +17.00

Light Arab Light ____ +2.50 +19.50 +17.00

Arab Medium ______ +0.75 +17.75 +17.00

Arab Heavy _______ -0.60 +16.40 +17.00