DawnMedia, CVF-V20 partner to accelerate climate investment

KARACHI: The Climate Vulnerable Forum and the Vulnerable Twenty Group of Finance Ministers (CVF-V20) Secretariat and DawnMedia, led by Breathe Pakistan, the flagship climate change awareness initiative, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing climate action, investment mobilisation, and strategic global climate advocacy in Pakistan.

The partnership will leverage the Breathe Pakistan platform and envisions future investment sessions across the country as a primary vehicle for implementation and outreach, supporting initiatives that accelerate concrete climate action while strengthening alignment with Pakistan’s Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP).

By combining CVF-V20’s global mandate on climate finance with Dawn Breathe Pakistan’s convening power, the collaboration aims to bridge policy, investment, and public engagement.

A key pillar of the partnership is the joint effort to strengthen global climate leadership. Both parties will utilise the platform of the Second International Climate Change Conference, scheduled for April 22-23, 2026, to amplify the voices and priorities of climate-vulnerable nations.

The conference will serve as a strategic platform to reinforce their role in shaping global climate governance and advancing practical solutions that reflect the realities of vulnerable economies.

Under the MoU, CVF-V20 and Breathe Pakistan will also partner together to organise investor sessions, high-level dialogues and multi-stakeholder engagements.

Speaking at the signing, Hamza Haroon, Regional Director for South and West Asia at CVF-V20, emphasised that climate-vulnerable countries suffer from a lack of delivery, not a lack of plans.

“We must move beyond talk shows to execution, beyond reports collecting dust towards projects collecting cheques. With the Pakistan Climate Prosperity Plan in place, the task now is clear: convert climate ambition into investable pipelines, crowd in capital at scale and deliver on this unified national strategy. This partnership with Dawn is a testament to that shift!” he added.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, CEO of Dawn, said, “At Dawn, we believe climate action must move beyond awareness to tangible outcomes. Through Breathe Pakistan, we are committed to creating platforms that not only elevate critical conversations but also catalyse investment, partnerships, and policy momentum. This collaboration with CVF-V20 reflects our shared ambition to position Pakistan as a leader among climate-vulnerable nations by connecting ideas to action and ambition to execution.”

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026