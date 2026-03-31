Woman allegedly gang-raped in moving van near Punjab’s Rawat

RAWALPINDI: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men inside a van that continued to move around the Baga Sheikhan area within the jurisdiction of Rawat police.

A police spokesman said special teams had been constituted to arrest the accused and raids were under way. He added that the medical examination of the victim was being conducted.

The victim’s mother lodged an FIR with the police on Sunday, stating that her 19-year-old daughter had been married five years and had two sons.

She said her daughter had left home for the market to buy clothes for her children for Eid. While travelling from her village, she got off at GT Road near Chak Beli Morr.

From there, she boarded a wagon to go towards Rawat Bazaar.

During the journey, the conductor allegedly closed the door and turned the vehicle back towards Chak Beli Road. When the victim raised an alarm, the conductor overpowered her, the FIR stated.

The van proceeded towards Chak Beli Road, where at Chak Beli Morr she was made to board another van by one person, while the driver was identified as “S”.

The accused then took the victim to the Baga Sheikhan area, where they stopped near a house and tried to forcibly take her inside.

According to the FIR, another accomplice was called to the spot. One of the accused gagged the victim by placing a cloth over her mouth and restrained her.

Thereafter, all four accused allegedly took turns assaulting her inside the vehicle while driving on different roads around Baga Sheikhan.

Later, the victim was dropped near Chak Beli Morr. The complainant stated that the accused also threatened her daughter and recorded a video of her.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

On the other hand, the Gujar Khan police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman after allegedly administering intoxicating pills to her in the Bewal area under the Qazian police post.

Station House Officer Mirza Tayyab Baig said the suspect, a resident of Bewal, had been taken into custody and shifted to Gujar Khan Police Station.

According to the SHO, the accused allegedly mixed intoxicating pills in a soft drink given to the victim before assaulting her.

The complainant was sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Gujar Khan, for a medico-legal examination.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026