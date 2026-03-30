E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Australia to halve fuel tax to keep prices within reach of citizens amid Iran war

AFP Published
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 30 March, 2026. — AFP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 30 March, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Australia will halve a fuel tax to help motorists experiencing soaring petrol prices due to war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.

Albanese announced the step after meeting with the leaders of Australia’s states and territories on Monday, agreeing a plan to tackle fuel shortages as the war in the Middle East continues.

Australia charges a sales tax of 52 cents on each litre of petrol sold at the pump, which will be halved for three months.

The measure will cost the government $1.75 billion (Aus$2.55 billion), officials said.

“We are making fuel cheaper today because we understand that Australians are under serious pressure,” Albanese said.

Albanese’s government has sought to reassure motorists that shipments of fuel continue to arrive in Australia, and petrol shortages in rural towns stem from panic buying and distribution bottlenecks.

Victoria and Tasmania states have made travel on public transport free, and Albanese urged motorists nationally to do what they can to conserve petrol by driving less.

A woman looks at signs displayed on empty fuel dispensers at a Shell petrol station that ran out of fuel, in Sydney, Australia, March 30, 2026. — Reuters
A woman looks at signs displayed on empty fuel dispensers at a Shell petrol station that ran out of fuel, in Sydney, Australia, March 30, 2026. — Reuters

“The less fuel we use in the cities obviously the more we can redirect to regionals areas that are under pressure,” he told reporters in Canberra.

In New South Wales, state Premier Chris Minns said there were scores of petrol stations without any fuel, and the focus was on helping rural towns.
“If the situation gets worse, we will take extra measures,” he said.
Australia’s national parliament on Monday introduced a bill to give powers to the government to underwrite the purchase of shiploads of fuel that will add to supply in Australia.

Weekly data released by the government showed Australia has 39 days of petrol, a small increase on the previous week, and 30 days of diesel supply.

The government will also reduce costs for trucks by cutting a heavy vehicle road user charge.

The Fuel Check monitor showed average petrol prices had leapt from Aus$1.82 in February to Aus$2.48 on Monday in New South Wales, with diesel reaching Aus$3.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Chitta Khan
Mar 30, 2026 11:29am
Pakistan should do the same for its people
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2026 12:00pm
Tangible sights and true sounds of a real and generic democratic leadership.
Recommend 0
Omar Yusaf
Mar 30, 2026 06:49pm
Far more sensible than raising prices for one category of fuel for SUVs, and reducing prices for motorcycles and rickshaws. Just decrease the numerous tariffs imposed on us at the pump.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe