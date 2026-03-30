E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Trump says intel chief Tulsi Gabbard ‘softer’ than him on Iran nuclear issue

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US President Donald Trump has hinted at differences among his top aides on their approach to Iran, saying that his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard is “softer” than him on curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, Reuters reports.

Trump, who also suggested that a deal could be near to contain Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, said “Yeah, sure,” when asked by a reporter whether he retained confidence in Gabbard, the US director of national intelligence.

“She’s a little bit different in her thought process than me,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “But that doesn’t make somebody not available to serve. I would say that I’m very strong on the fact that I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon because if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it immediately. I think she’s probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that’s okay.”

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