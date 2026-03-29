Constructive discussions focus on advancing peace, says Dar after meeting with Saudi, Egyptian, Turkish counterparts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said in a post on X that he has been “ pleased to welcome my dear brothers, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt, to Islamabad for the second round of our consultations. Grateful for their presence at this critical moment, reflecting our strong fraternal ties.”

“Our candid and constructive discussions focus on the evolving regional situation and advancing peace and stability, while strengthening our partnership and deepening cooperation across diverse domains,” he said.