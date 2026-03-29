Metro bus service hours reduced to save fuel in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: To save fuel, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has reduced the operating hours of the metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad by one hour.

PMA Operations Manager Muhammad Wajid told Dawn that the new timing is from 6am to 9pm, whereas previously it operated from 6am to 10pm. He said all buses from both Rawalpindi and Islamabad will now depart at the same time.

“This change is part of broader efforts by the government to control energy consumption in the face of mounting concerns over fuel usage,” he said.

He added that after the closure of schools, colleges and universities, as well as government instructions for work from home, the number of passengers has already declined.

“Daily ridership has decreased from 170,000 to 130,000 on weekdays and to 100,000 on weekends,” he said.

He said the metro buses operating between Rawalpindi and Islamabad run on diesel, and the PMA decided to reduce service hours to save fuel. He added that the revised timing was finalised after observing fewer passengers after 9pm.

Responding to reports about a possible increase in fare from Rs30 to Rs40 per person, he said no such instructions had been received from the PMA. “We are charging Rs30 per person,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026