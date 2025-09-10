14 suspects held in Balochistan FIA crackdown on human smuggling

GWADAR: The Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) in Balochistan has arr­ested 14 suspects, inc­luding four Iranian nationals, during separate operations targeting human smuggling networks.

An FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Composite Circle of FIA Gwadar conducted a raid on a tip-off and apprehe­n­ded nine men attempting to travel illegally to Iran by sea.

The suspects, lacking valid travel documents, included three from Gujranwala, three from Mandi Bah­auddin, four from Sanghar and three from Sheikhupura.

“They were allegedly planning to use Iran as a transit route to reach other countries,” the spokesperson added.

In another operation, FIA officials arrested five individuals, including four Iranians, who had entered Pakistan illegally through the Gabd land route at the Pak-Iran border.

Cases have been registered against all the suspects and further investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025