Hezbollah denies UAE accusations of having network in country

Hezbollah has denied that it has a presence inside the United Arab Emirates, after Emirati authorities announced they had arrested at least five members of a “terrorist network” linked to Hezbollah and Iran, AFP reports.

In a statement, the Lebanese militant group said it “denies the fabricated accusations made against it by the security authorities in the United Arab Emirates… Hezbollah has no presence inside the UAE or in any other country under any cover or commercial designation or otherwise”.