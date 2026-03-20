Trump calls Nato allies ‘cowards’ over reluctance to join Iran war

The US president has lashed out at fellow members of the Nato military alliance, saying they are “cowards” for failing to join the Iran war or deploy forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

“Without the USA, Nato is a paper tiger!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-powered Iran.”

He added: “Now that [the] fight is militarily won, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices.”

“So easy for them to do, with so little risk. Coward, and we will remember!,” Trump said.